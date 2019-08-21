Dumper truck hits school bus ferrying students home

cities

Aug 21, 2019

Gurugram A school bus of a private school, ferrying at least 20 students, was allegedly hit by a dumper truck near Vatika Chowk on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that the students and the bus driver did not sustain any injury.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30pm on Wednesday, when a bus of Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok, was dropping students home. The bus had dropped a few students at Tata Primanti apartments in Sector 72 and was taking a U-turn towards the Tulip societies, when a dumper truck, which was behind it, allegedly hit the bus on the driver’s side.

Bajrangi, investigating officer (IO), Badshahpur police station, said, “The collision took place when the school bus and dumper truck both tried to take a U-turn at the same moment. The truck hit the bus on the driver’s side.”

He added that the truck driver left his vehicle and fled the spot. “He is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter. The students and the bus driver did not sustain any injury,” Bajrangi said.

However, at least two parents said that some students sustained minor injuries.

Tarun Dutt, whose daughter was in the school bus when the incident took place, said, “My daughter studies in class 5. She sustained a bump on her forehead due to the collision.”

A mother of a class 2 student said, “I received a phone call regarding the incident. My daughter sustained injuries on her hand.”

Amita Saxena, principal, DPS Sushant Lok, said the school authorities have submitted a written complaint to the police. However, a case is yet to be filed in this regard.

“The school bus had taken a U-turn and was on its left side when the truck came from behind the bus and took a sharp U-turn at a high speed, and brushed the entire right side of the bus. Another bus was brought within 15 minutes, the children were transferred and sent to their homes. The dumper driver panicked, left the dumper in the middle of the road and ran. The incident was traumatic for the young children though no one sustained any injury,” Saxena said. She added that windows of the bus were Teflon-coated and couldn’t scatter.

She further said that the authorities in the city should take action to curb nuisance created by trucks and negligent drivers. “We are concerned about the safety of commuters, especially schoolchildren, and request Gurugram authorities to take strict safety measures to prevent such incidents,” she said.

Dutt, who is a resident of Tulip violet, said that one of the reasons of the accident was a blind cut. “We have, multiple times, complained to the authorities concerned regarding the blind cut. Due to the excessive growth of trees, vehicles coming from opposite sides cannot see the other while taking a U-turn. This is not the first time that an accident has taken place here,” he said.

Jitender Mittal, chief engineer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said, “We are looking into the matter and will soon take action.”

