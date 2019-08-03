Delhi engineer booked for rape

gurugram

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:47 IST

A 28-year-old engineer from Delhi was booked on Friday night for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman for over two years on the pretext of marrying her, said the police.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she met the suspect two years ago while working in a private company in Gurugram. She told the police that he befriended her and proposed to her despite the fact that his divorce still pending.

The police said the suspect maintained physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her for over two years. Later, he allegedly stopped taking her calls and messages and blocked the mobile numbers of her and her family members. She said he also blocked them from all social media platforms on July 5.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect lived in a rented accommodation in DLF Phase-3 and often invited the victim to his house. He had also met her parents.

“The victim was under trauma and allegedly tried to commit suicide on July 8 after consuming sleeping pills. She was admitted to a private hospital for three days in Sector 51. However, the suspect did not come to meet her. Neither did he respond to her calls and messages,” Singh said. The police said the victim had last met him on July 3. The suspect was booked under Section 376 (2) (N) (raping a woman repeatedly) at the women police station in Sector 51 after a preliminary investigation on Friday night, said the police.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:08 IST