Environmentalists to Centre: Declare Panje Ramsar site

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:58 IST

Ahead of World Wetland Day on Sunday, environmentalists have requested the Centre to declare Panje in Uran a Ramsar site — a wetland of international importance. The request comes a day after the Bombay high court-appointed wetland and mangrove panel directed the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco) to hand over all mangrove areas to the forest department.

Environment groups NatConnect Foundation, Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan (SEAP), Save Navi Mumbai Environment and a fishermen’s forum have written to the Union environment ministry and the state claiming that the 289-hectare (ha) Panje wetland attracts native and migratory birds. The submissions were presented at the Mumbai Press Club on Friday.

However, the area in Panje has been marked for developing the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ), across a 1,250-ha area, in Cidco’s development plan. “Despite Cidco declaring Panje as a holding pond — a flood control mechanism — it has earmarked the wetland for real estate development,” said BN Kumar, director, NatConnect Foundation.

Pramod Patil, nodal officer (environment), Cidco, however, said they have assured the HC panel that there will be no development at Panje. “While the process to hand over mangrove zones is underway, we will ensure there is no development at Panje by any private organisations. The Raigad district administration is currently verifying whether the site is a wetland.”

Large coastal wetland zones in Uran have been turned into dust bowls through illegal landfilling, said Nandkumar Pawar, head, SEAP. “Even though an FIR was filed against NMSEZ by the local police, there has been no action to stop recurring violations. Giving Panje special protection will help increase vigilance,” he said.