Explain how exams, classes can be held: HC tp JNU

Explain how exams, classes can be held: HC tp JNU

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Board of Studies of each school of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to place their recommendations before the Academic Council on how the remaining classes of the monsoon semester and the exams can be conducted. The directive came after some teachers and students challenged the varsity’s decision to conduct online exams.

Justice Rajiv Sakhdher granted time to the University to file their report in the court and posted the matter for February 10. In their plea filed through advocates Samiksha Godiyal and Abhik Chimni, the petitioners have contended that the VC of JNU does not have the power to allow such form of examinations when the entire curriculum had not been covered in the various schools and special centres under the university.

On the JNU students union’s (JNUSU) call , students had boycotted their classes for around two months and the end-semester examination over the increase in hostel fee hike.

The administration conducted the examination using alternative methods such as email and WhatsApp, inviting ire of the student and teaching community. While classes for the previous semester have started on campus, teachers had moved the court challenging the decision to conduct the online examination.

On Tuesday, appearing for JNU, advocate Monica Arora told the court that the reports are ready but could not be filed because the minutes of meeting of the Board of Studiescame Tuesday morning. Following this, the court asked the varsity to place the report before the Academic Council and also file it in court. The matter would be now heard on February 10.

On the last day of hearing, the court had asked the Board of Studies and the special centres to convene within two days a meeting and recommend how the remaining classes can be held and how the exams can be conducted. It sought to know the purpose for holding the online exams when classes had not been held.

