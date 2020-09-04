e-paper
Home / Cities / Father among two held for molesting 12-year-old girl in Rohtak

Father among two held for molesting 12-year-old girl in Rohtak

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 03:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A man and his friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter, Rohtak police said.

In her complaint, girl’s mother said her husband and his friend consumed liquor at their house on the night of September 1 and then they went to her daughter’s room where she was sleeping.

“My husband and his friend molested my 12-year-old daughter,” she added.

Rohtak City station house officer (SHO) Pramod Gautam said the accused were produced in a court on Thursday, which sent them to judicial custody.

“The girl underwent a counselling. The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act ,” he added.

