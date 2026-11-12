Shreyas Iyer leases out Lodha World Crest apartment for ₹2.46 crore over three years

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has leased out his apartment in Mumbai’s Lodha World Crest residential complex in Lower Parel for a total rent of ₹2.46 crore over three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Shreyas Iyer has leased out his apartment in Mumbai’s Lodha World Crest residential complex in Lower Parel for a total rent of ₹2.46 crore over three years (AFP)

Iyer and co-owner Rohini Santosh Iyer, represented by his father and power of attorney holder, Santosh Venkateshwaran Iyer, have rented out the 48th-floor apartment to tenants Akshaya Prasad and Nishtha Soli.

The 2,620 sq ft apartment, located at Lodha World Crest on Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, was registered on October 26, 2026, after the agreement was executed on October 19, 2026. The lease provides for an annual rent escalation of 5%, the documents showed.

The monthly rent is ₹6.5 lakh in the first year, ₹6.82 lakh in the second year and ₹7.16 lakh in the third year. The total rental value over the three-year lease period works out to ₹2,45,89,500, or approximately ₹2.46 crore, the documents showed.

The tenants have paid a security deposit of ₹16.25 lakh. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹62,693 and a registration fee of ₹1,000, the documents showed.

Iyer could not be reached for a comment.

Earlier transaction: Iyer leases an apartment in Worli for ₹ 7.14 crore In June 2026, Iyer leased a substantially larger apartment at Raheja Artesia in Mumbai’s Worli neighbourhood for ₹7.14 crore over three years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

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The cricketer rented the 3,875 sq ft apartment on the 14th floor of the residential tower on S K Ahire Marg from landlords Ramesh Bhatia and Vijaya Bhatia. The apartment comes with four car parking spaces, two at the lower-basement level and two on the P5 level.

The lease was registered on June 10, 2026, for a tenure of 36 months, with an annual rent escalation of 7%.

The monthly rent was fixed at ₹18.5 lakh in the first year, increasing to ₹19.79 lakh in the second year and ₹21.18 lakh in the third year. The total rental outgo over the lease period amounts to ₹7,13,70,780, or approximately ₹7.14 crore.

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The security deposit stood at ₹74 lakh. The transaction involved stamp duty of ₹1,84,100 and a registration fee of ₹1,000.