Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced the Indigenous Faith Youth Festival would henceforth be held every two years instead of three, with the next edition scheduled for 2028. Khandu announces biennial Indigenous Faith Youth fest, revival of Kameng River fest

He also announced the revival of the Kameng River Festival from this year with financial support from the state government to promote East Kameng's tourism potential and showcase its rich cultural heritage.

Addressing the inaugural function of the eighth Indigenous Faith Youth Festival at Seppa in East Kameng district, organised by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh , Khandu reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting indigenous faiths, traditions and cultural identity.

More than 1,000 delegates from across the state are participating in the festival, an official statement said.

The chief minister said the Department of Indigenous Affairs, established in 2016-17, would be further strengthened and its budget allocation enhanced in the forthcoming revised estimates to expand its activities and reach more young people.

He also assured early consideration and release of the gap funding IFCS sought through a memorandum submitted to his office on November 6, citing the larger-than-expected participation at this year's festival.

On the revival of the Kameng River Festival, Khandu said the tourism department would make the necessary financial provision in the current year's allocation.

Responding to a request from the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation , he encouraged the organisers to go ahead with their proposed January schedule and assured continued government support in the coming years.

Highlighting the district's potential for adventure and cultural tourism, he identified river rafting and paragliding as activities that could attract visitors.

Khandu stressed the need to create tourism awareness and provide hospitality training to local communities, saying the success of a tourist destination depended not only on its natural attractions but also on the warmth and hospitality extended to visitors.

On promoting indigenous culture, he said six Gurukuls were functioning in the state and assured continued government support, including improvements in roads, water supply and electricity.

The chief minister specifically directed that the road leading to the Gurukul at Lada in the district be taken up during the current financial year.

He also announced that the council under the Indigenous Affairs department would be made more effective through regular meetings and greater empowerment.

Emphasising that development and technological advancement should not come at the cost of cultural identity, Khandu urged the younger generation to remain connected to their roots, languages, customs and traditions.

He called upon every community to take responsibility for preserving its heritage and passing it on to future generations.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as a living heritage, he encouraged young people to learn about the different indigenous belief systems and cultural practices of the state's communities and promote mutual understanding.

The chief minister also stressed that the preservation of indigenous faiths must go hand in hand with respect for other religions, noting that every individual had the freedom to follow the faith of their choice.

Cautioning against the misuse of social media and technology to create misunderstandings, he called for dialogue, maturity and mutual respect in resolving community issues.

Khandu said the preservation of indigenous faith could not depend on legislation alone but required personal commitment from individuals and communities. He encouraged faith leaders and community organisations to undertake discussions and research-based initiatives to strengthen their traditions, assuring government support.

Referring to the research and documentation work undertaken by the RIWATCH Institute on the traditions of the Mishmi community, he said discussions were also underway on a proposal to establish an international tribal learning centre or university in the state.

He expressed hope that the proposal could be brought before the Assembly next year.

The chief minister appreciated EKSWCO for raising local development issues and conducting social audits of projects in the district. He urged other community organisations to follow similar practices to ensure transparency, accountability and quality in public works.

On East Kameng's development, Khandu said 30 projects involving an estimated expenditure of ₹340 crore had been dedicated to the people through foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies.

He expressed hope that the festival would help participating youth gain a deeper understanding of indigenous games, faiths, traditions and the diverse cultural practices of Arunachal Pradesh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.