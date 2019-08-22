Five workers killed after inhaling toxic gas in Ghaziabad

cities

Aug 22, 2019

Five workers were killed on Thursday afternoon after inhaling poisonous gases inside an under-construction manhole at Krishna Kunj Colony in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place during the laying of sewer network under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the incident and also ordered the lodging of FIRs against those responsible.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.25pm at Krishna Kunj locality near Nandgram where a sewer line laying process was on and the workers were in the process of connecting the sewer line to the manhole. The project is being executed by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam through a contractor firm.

The cops said that one of the five workers, who was doing cementing- plastering work near the manhole, suddenly fell inside after possibly inhaling toxic gases and becoming unconscious .

“After the man fell inside, a second worker rushed to his help and entered the manhole to retrieve him. However, he too fell unconscious after entering the manhole and did not come come out. A third worker then went inside to retrieve the other two, but he too got trapped inside. Similarly, a fourth and a fifth worker went inside, but none of them emerged back out. This is when the locals alerted the police and all five men were pulled up using ropes and belts. They were declared dead at a nearby hospital,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

The identity of the five workers were established after the police reached the spot around 4pm and talked to one of their colleagues. The five were identified as Horil (35), Sandeep Kumar (30), Damodar (40), contractor Vijay Kumar and his brother-in-law Shiv Kumar — all from Samastipur in Bihar.

“We are trying to contact their family members with the help of local administration in Bihar. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed that all possible help be extended to the families of the victim. He has also ordered action against anyone found responsible for this tragedy. The UP Jal Nigam has declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. I have directed for a magisterial inquiry the report of which must be submitted within two weeks,” said district magistrate Pandey.

He added that noxious gases might have been present inside the manhole, though it was not connected to the sewer network. “There was stagnant water inside. We have asked for a technical report from the fire department. The bodies have been retrieved annd sent for post-mortem examination,” Pandey said.

GS Srivastava, chief engineer of UP Jal Nigam, said that an inquiring into the incident had been ordered about any possible laxity and also to determine “why the workers were without any safety gear.”

Jitendra Yadav, a co-worker and a machine operator working at the site, said that the workers were given adequate safety gear and equipment but they were not wearing it at the time of the incident.

“They left their safety gear and equipment at the godown at Delhi-Meerut Road, where they stay. They generally came for work with a ‘Angocha’ (a piece of cloth) tied on their mouth. There was about 1-2 feet of stagnant water inside, but there was no sewer water remains,” Yadav sad.

The five bodies were taken to Hindon mortuary where the deceased were identified by another co-worker, Lal Tun.

