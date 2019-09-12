Fugitive known for his ‘broken tooth’ arrested in Delhi 3 months after he escaped from cops

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:59 IST

Exactly three months after a prisoner, Salman alias Dant Toota had escaped from Delhi Police’s custody by jumping off a moving train in Agra while being escorted to Delhi from Hyderabad by six police personnel, he was arrested again on Wednesday. The man was earlier arrested in 2017 for his alleged involvement in several snatching incidents in Hyderabad. He carried cash reward for his arrest in UP, and was also evading arrest in a MCOCA by Delhi police. He has more than 15 cases against him, police said.

The 30-year-old man was arrested during the early hours on Wednesday from near Akshardham Temple. A pistol of .315 bore was recovered from him.

Police said Salman had escaped from the custody of six Delhi policemen at 3am on June 12, 2019 from Dakshin Express train when he jumped off somewhere in Agra removing the handcuffs. He was being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi after his court appearance.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said after his escape, they received information that he is committing armed robberies and snatchings in Delhi and adjoining states. “Surveillance led us to his movements and on Tuesday we got information that Salman would come from ITO to meet one of his associates near Akshardham around 2am on Wednesday,” the DCP said.

Accordingly the police team laid a trap and soon as they spotted Salman, he was arrested.

Kushwah said, Salman told them that while being brought to Delhi three months ago, he quietly managed to remove the handcuffs when the policemen were relaxing and jumped off the train when it was moving at slow speed. “He ran up to national highway 2 and reached Gurugram with the help of a truck driver who offered him lift. Thereon he kept on changing his hideouts and stayed at different locations on rent. He also disclosed that he and his aides Danish, Hasan and Sohail have been committing armed robberies and snatchings in Delhi for the past two-three months,” he said.

The DCP said Salman has been committing crimes for the last 17 years. “He was first arrested in the year 2003 in a case of theft. He is previously involved in more than 31 cases of robbery, dacoity, snatching, attempt to murder, hurt, assault, arms act, MCOCA in Delhi, UP and Andhra Pradesh. Last, he was arrested in the year 2017, as he was wanted in a case of MCOCA and eight other cases of robbery, dacoity and snatching in Delhi and Hyderabad. He was then carrying a reward of R 1 lakh in case of MCOCA of PS Bhajanpura,” he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 21:40 IST