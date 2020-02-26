Give shelter to riot victims in Delhi gurdwaras: Takht

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:25 IST

A day after seeking probe into the ongoing Delhi violence, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday asked gurdwara managements in the national capital to provide shelter to riot victims.

“It is a principle of Sikh religion to help and embrace whoever seeks shelter. The situation is sensitive in Delhi. The gurdwara managements should help the riots victims, irrespective of their religion, in this hour of distress,” he said.

The gurdwara managements should make adequate arrangements for accommodation and langar fort the affected people, he said, adding special arrangements should be made to ensure safety of children and women.

FARM, LABOUR UNIONS HOLD PROTEST

BATHINDA: Workers of various farm, farm labour, youth and students unions protested across the state against the Delhi violence. Workers of 14 organisations, including BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda) and Punjab Khet Majdoor Union, staged protests by burning effigies of the BJP-led Union government at 46 places in 15 districts across the state.

MALERKOTLA MUSLIMS SEEK SHAH’S RESIGNATION

SANGRUR: Residents of Muslim-dominated Malerkotla demanded resignation of home minister Amit Shah for mob violence in Delhi. “It is a failure of state machinery that rioters attacked innocent people and damaged their property. The home minister should resign who has failed to perform his duty,” said Ijaz Farooq, co-convener of “Haa Da Naara Sangharsh Morcha”.

The Malerkotla town has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

“The civil and police administration have failed to stop violence in the nation capital of the country. It is unfortunate and condemnable. We are planning to hold peaceful protests against the violence and the CAA,” said Abdul Shakoor, president Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.