Gurbani telecast rights: Bajwa seeks Akal Takht’s intervention

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:19 IST

AMRITSAR Punjab panchayats and rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Friday handed over a memorandum to the Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, seeking his intervention to end the monopoly on the live telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

Bajwa, who was leading a delegation, said Gurbani was not a commodity that could be traded, and the monopoly rights accorded by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to a single private television channel violated its basic tenets and teachings.

The delegation, which comprised Congress leaders and some SGPC members, said Gurbani’s signal should be made available for free to every channel after getting an undertaking on observing the prescribed norms, so that its teachings could reach every corner of the world.

Bajwa pointed out that a proposal to set up an SGPC channel was hanging fire for two decades, and should be expedited. He also referred to an appeal made to the SGPC in this regard through a unanimous resolution adopted by the Punjab assembly on November 6, 2019. He said this was followed up by him with a submission made to the Akal Takht jathedar on November 18.

After the meeting, Bajwa said the acting jathedar claimed he was looking into the matter.