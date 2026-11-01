3 FIRs filed over illegal firecracker storage in Ggm; 53 teams formed for checks
Over the past week, three FIRs have been registered against people operating firecracker warehouses in Gurugram, police said on Saturday
Over the past week, three FIRs have been registered against people operating firecracker warehouses in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.
According to police, 53 special teams have been formed ahead of Diwali to check the illegal sale, storage and distribution of firecrackers across the city until November 8.
Police said the action comes amid complaints from residents about crackers being openly sold in several parts of Gurugram, including Gadoli, Nirvana Country, Sohna and Sector 56, despite a year-round ban on their sale and use.
According to a police statement issued on Saturday, the teams will also include assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) level officers. Special teams from the crime branches are also conducting checks in their respective areas.
The teams are inspecting markets, firecracker shops, warehouses and other suspected locations to identify illegal stock and sale, police said, adding that officials have been directed to coordinate and act promptly on information about illegal storage or sale. Residents have also been urged to report such activities.
The drive comes days after the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in a communication dated October 27, forwarded the state’s firecracker restrictions to senior police officials, deputy commissioners and regional officers, asking them to ensure compliance. The communication reiterates the restrictions applicable to Haryana’s non-NCR districts, while Gurugram is governed by a separate, stricter order.
Under the Haryana government’s February 28, 2025 order, the manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers are prohibited throughout the year in NCR districts, including Gurugram. The prohibition covers green crackers, with no exemption for festivals; however, the restrictions differ for non-NCR districts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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