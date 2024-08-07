5 injured in hit-and-run accident on Pataudi-Rewari Rd, driver at large

Five individuals, including bystanders and kanwariyas, were critically injured when a speeding car allegedly ran over them on the Pataudi-Rewari road, police reported on Wednesday. At least two of the injured were transported by the driver in his car (File Photo)

The incident occurred around 12.30pm on July 31. Police said three friends were standing by the roadside after parking their motorcycle, and three kanwariyas were walking when the car veered off course. The car struck two kanwariyas and then ran over the three friends, leaving all five critically injured.

An FIR against the driver was filed at Pataudi police station on Tuesday after Naresh Kumar, 24, one of the injured, was able to provide his statement. Naresh’s father, Karamchand, was returning from Haridwar with holy water and had alerted Naresh about reaching Pataudi. Naresh and his friend Khem Chand were on their way to Pataudi from Rewari on a motorcycle and met their friend, Deepanshu Kumar, leading to the roadside conversation when the accident happened.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, stated that commuters alerted the police control room, prompting an emergency response and ambulance to transport the injured to a sub-divisional hospital in Pataudi. “At least two of the injured were transported by the driver in his car,” he said.

“Afterwards, the injured were shifted to various private hospitals in Rewari for better treatment as their condition was serious. Investigators later managed to contact Naresh and he gave his statement after recovering based on which the car driver was booked,” he said.

Investigators have obtained the car’s registration number and are working to arrest the driver soon.