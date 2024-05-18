 9 killed, 13 injured as bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Haryana’s Nuh - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi
9 killed, 13 injured as bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Haryana’s Nuh

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 18, 2024 10:07 AM IST

Police said that the bus was carrying approximately 60 pilgrims from Punjab and Chandigarh, who had visited Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh in the past week and were on their way to Chandigarh

Gurugram: At least nine people were killed and over a dozen injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Haryana’s Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Friday night, said police.

The bus caught fire on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway (Twitter Photo)
The bus caught fire on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway (Twitter Photo)

Police said that the bus was carrying approximately 60 pilgrims from Punjab and Chandigarh, who had visited Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh in the past week and were on their way to Chandigarh when the incident took place. 

The bus caught fire near the Dhulawat toll plaza around 2.30am, said police, adding they are trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Narender Bijarniya said that police teams and firefighters had reached the spot within a few minutes of the incidents. 

The SP said that with the help of locals, the police team doused the fire and brought it under control within an hour. 

The rescued people were taken to Nalhar Medical College, where nine succumbed to their injuries and 13 were severely injured, Bijarniya said.

“Our teams are investigating if there was any foul play”,the SP added.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

News / Cities / Gurugram / 9 killed, 13 injured as bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Haryana’s Nuh

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
