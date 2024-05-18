9 killed, 13 injured as bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Haryana’s Nuh

Gurugram: At least nine people were killed and over a dozen injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Haryana’s Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Friday night, said police. The bus caught fire on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway (Twitter Photo)

Police said that the bus was carrying approximately 60 pilgrims from Punjab and Chandigarh, who had visited Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh in the past week and were on their way to Chandigarh when the incident took place.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The bus caught fire near the Dhulawat toll plaza around 2.30am, said police, adding they are trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Narender Bijarniya said that police teams and firefighters had reached the spot within a few minutes of the incidents.

The SP said that with the help of locals, the police team doused the fire and brought it under control within an hour.

The rescued people were taken to Nalhar Medical College, where nine succumbed to their injuries and 13 were severely injured, Bijarniya said.

“Our teams are investigating if there was any foul play”,the SP added.