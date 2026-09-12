Asset mgmt executive dies by suicide in Ggm

Gurugram: A 39-year-old senior executive of an asset management firm allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of his apartment on the 19th floor of a society in Sector 82A on Thursday, police said on Friday. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

The victim was a native of Jamnagar, Gujarat, and lived with his wife. He worked as vice president at the US-based firm’s office in the city, police said.

Police said the incident took place when the victim’s wife left the apartment around 2 pm to go to the society premises for some work.

Sandeep Turan, a public relations officer with Gurugram police, said his wife found the apartment door bolted from inside when she returned after 20 minutes.

“At the same time, the victim allegedly jumped from the balcony of his apartment. Society guards rushed to the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

The woman learnt of the incident and rushed downstairs to identify him, Turan said.

Residents and guards rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Police said that residents also alerted the police control room. “After crime scene investigation and questioning of the family members and residents, prima facie it surfaced that the victim was suffering from depression,” Turan said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday. On his wife’s statement, an inquiry under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at Kherki Daula police station.