Behind Gurugram’s green cracker displays, a discreet trade takes place in banned varieties
At the Gadoli market, customers who specifically asked for traditional or polluting crackers were directed by shopkeepers towards a godown tucked away behind the main shopping area
Beyond the broken roads, heaps of garbage and narrow lanes of Gadoli lies one of Gurugram’s busiest firecracker markets, where business is picking up ahead of Diwali. Shops are stacked with colourful boxes of crackers, customers arrive to buy in bulk, and salesmen promise prices that keep buyers coming back.
At first glance, everything appears to be in order, with green firecrackers prominently displayed at storefronts. But behind these displays, another trade is flourishing; one where banned polluting firecrackers are being offered discreetly to customers who know what to ask for.
During an HT spot check on Wednesday, traders at Gadoli were found selling firecrackers without visible green certification markings, alongside products they advertised as green crackers. As customers moved through the crowded market, several were seen purchasing firecrackers in bulk and carrying them away in large sacks.
Some who specifically asked for traditional or polluting crackers were directed by shopkeepers towards a godown tucked away behind the main shopping area.
Following these customers, HT entered a poorly maintained godown with exposed brick walls and tall shelves stacked with boxes of firecrackers. Among them were bombs that did not carry visible green certification markings. Other varieties were stuffed into large polythene bags, which salesmen opened only when customers asked for particular products. Several men remained stationed near the stock, attending to buyers.
Inside, bargaining was brisk. Packets with printed prices of ₹1,400 were being offered for ₹400 to ₹500, while a packet of sparklers was priced at ₹500, bombs at ₹1,000 and flower pots, or anars, at ₹350.
“You pick up the crackers you want, the price will be adjusted. I will talk to the owner,” a salesman inside the godown said.
Outside, traders appeared confident of a busy festive season this year.
“Till Diwali (November 8), we will remain open from 5am until late evening. People from nearby cities come here to buy firecrackers in bulk,” a salesman said.
“The number of customers will increase by the end of the week. On weekends, the footfall will rise even more. And as Diwali nears, people will find it difficult to even park their cars. We offer the best rates here; that probably why everyone returns to Gadoli year on year to buy firecrackers,” he added.
HT also found that shops and godowns in Gadoli were storing large quantities of firecrackers without any visible firefighting equipment. No fire extinguishers or other immediate firefighting arrangements were seen in the godown or shops the team visited, raising concerns about safety.
Sushil Yadav, a resident of Sector 37, said he had purchased green crackers but was also looking for conventional varieties. “I have bought green crackers but Diwali seems incomplete without ladis and firecracker bombs. I can’t find them in a green variant,” he said, adding that such crackers remained popular among buyers, despite the ban and the health hazards.
Mamta Singh, another customer browsing the stalls, appeared unconcerned about the restrictions when asked whether she was aware of them. “It’s a matter of just one day. My children want to burst crackers. I grew up burning them,” she said.
The sale of polluting firecrackers was not confined to Gadoli.
During visits to Sector 56’s Huda Market, Sector 46 Market, Sector 14, Badshahpur and Farrukhnagar, HT found vendors offering traditional varieties discreetly, often keeping their stock beneath makeshift tables or in sacks. Some sold them only to regular customers or those who specifically asked for them.
At Sector 56’s Huda Market, several stalls were selling green crackers alongside conventional varieties. Some vendors were also offering unsold stock from last year, promising discounts to interested customers.
Genuine green crackers carry certification markings, including the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) logo and a QR code that can be scanned to verify their authenticity. Approved green-cracker formulations include SWAS, SAFAL and STAR, which are designed to reduce emissions compared with conventional firecrackers.
However, the type or appearance of a firecracker alone does not determine whether it is a certified green product. Varieties such as sparklers and flower pots can also be manufactured using approved formulations, making certification checks essential.
There are severe restrictions on the sale of conventional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR and increased enforcement ahead of Diwali.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali 2026, opting instead for a balanced approach that rejects both a total prohibition and 24-hour unrestricted bursting.
Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Gurugram police have intensified inspections of firecracker markets and storage facilities.
This week, HSPCB teams conducted raids at two warehouses in Chandu and Farrukhnagar and sent samples for testing to determine whether the firecrackers complied with green-cracker requirements.
“We have intensified our crackdown on illegal firecrackers being sold in Gurugram. Multiple teams have been formed to check and ensure that no illegal firecrackers are stored or sold to customers. Only PESO-approved green firecrackers are allowed in Gurugram,” said Harish Kumar, regional officer, HSPCB Gurugram North.
A Gurugram police officer said teams were inspecting warehouses, godowns and shops on the basis of tip-offs to identify and seize illegal firecrackers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.