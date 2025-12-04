Broken roads, heaps of garbage plagues Gurugram’s busiest market Sadar Bazar

Civic neglect, from poor sanitation to broken roads, is one of the biggest challenges for shopkeepers and buyers at Sadar Bazar, one of Millennium City’s busiest markets, residents have alleged. According to shopkeepers, they have collectively raised the issue with MCG frequently.

Spread across approximately 52 acres of land, the market located in Sector 14 is visited by hundreds of shoppers daily. According to shopkeepers, while the market’s condition has improved over the year as MCG increased its manpower, however, there are areas which needs urgent action.

“Sweeping is done regularly, and we even see garbage trucks coming in to collect waste. But some areas in the market are still neglected. Cleaning is not carried out thoroughly,” said Saurabh Garg,a garment seller.

“Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) workers usually come around 11 pm to sweep the roads, but every Monday the market is still littered with huge heaps of garbage,” said Garg. “Near the government girls’ school, there is a public toilet, besides which one can always find a large pile of waste.”

Another shopkeeper, requesting anonymity, said, “All the promises made by the government regarding Sadar Bazar remain unfulfilled. The roads are crumbling, and potholes can be seen all along the main stretch. We were assured that road conditions and sanitation in the area would improve, but nothing has changed.”

“MCG workers also demand ₹50 from shopkeepers, and this has happened several times. If we don’t pay, they refuse to clean in front of our shops and leave the garbage as it is,” he shared.

Rekha Sharma, in her 40s, who is a regular visitor to the market, said that the stench near certain shops is so strong that people are often forced to cover their mouths. “We have been coming here for years, but garbage on the roads is a constant sight,” said Sharma.

“The main road of Sadar Bazar is crumbling. The roads are not carpeted properly. Shoppers even complain about the roads and sanitation, but nothing is done. We have complained several times, but no solution is found,”shared a jewellery shop owner who requested anonymity.

To be sure, MCG workers have to clean roads and pick up garbage daily.

A junior MCG official, however, denied the allegations and said that regular cleaning is carried out in the area. “If there is any specific complaint, it can be reported to us either on CM window or residents can complain to junior officials or ward councillors, and we will ensure it is addressed,” he said.

Ward councillor Ashish Singh said shopkeepers were informed that only patchwork had been carried out before Diwali to ensure shoppers did not face inconvenience. “The roads will be repaired in the next 10 to 15 days. Most approvals have been obtained. Footpaths and decorative lighting will also be installed along the stretch,” he said.

“Garbage collection trucks come twice a day, once around 11 am and again in the evening. Yet many shopkeepers continue to dump waste on the road. We have repeatedly asked them to keep two dustbins and dispose of their waste properly so that the municipal truck can collect it, but they don’t follow the guidelines,” said Singh. “However, we will ensure that the garbage is properly collected and regular cleaning of roads continue,” he added.