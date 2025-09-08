Butterfly sightings galvanise enthusiasts at Aravalli biodiversity park

Around 100 nature enthusiasts, aged from five years to their late-60s, came together for a butterfly and insect walk at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park (ABP) on Sunday, as part of celebrating September as the Butterfly Month. The event, which turned the park into a classroom for a short while on the day, was aimed at raising awareness about the ecological importance of insects in a city struggling with rapid urbanisation. Zebra Blue (Leptotes plinius) butterfly spotted in Aravali Biodiversity Park on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Titled “Wonders Walk on Butterflies and Moths”, the event was organised by the Wildlife Photographers Collective of India (WPCI).

Renowned conservationist Vijay Dhasmana, credited with leading the transformation of the once-barren mining site into a thriving forest of native Aravalli vegetation, attended the event as a special guest. He spoke about the park’s ecological revival and the importance of community-led conservation.

“This walk is not just about photographing butterflies—it’s about recognising how fragile yet vital these species are to our ecosystem,” said Rana, one of the organisers.

Lemon Pansy (Junonia lemonias) butterfly spotted during the walk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Founded by Nishant Rana and Kumar Kumud Gangesh, WPCI has been working to connect people with nature through photography, education, and community initiatives. The organisation regularly holds nature walks for citizens to appreciate urban biodiversity and understand their role in conservation.

Participants spent more than three hours, from 7am to 10am, following forest trails with cameras and notebooks in hand. Under the guidance of butterfly expert Ramveer, they spotted and identified nearly 35 butterfly species and 10 species of spiders and insects. The highlight of the walk was the sighting of the fruit-piercing moth caterpillar, considered one of the rarest caterpillars found in the region.

Although the walk was originally planned for three hours, many participants stayed on until the closing time, eager to catch more glimpses of the wild and gain a deeper understanding of the delicate balance of the Aravalli ecosystem.

Scarlet Skimmer (Crocothemis servilia) dragonfly spotted during the walk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

WPCI said it will continue organising monthly walks across Delhi-NCR, focusing on birds, mammals, butterflies, and other wildlife, to encourage people to reconnect with nature and embrace conservation as a shared responsibility.