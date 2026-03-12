Case filed after mob attacks Meghalaya Police escort team in Nuh

The Nuh police registered a case against after a mob of people allegedly attacked a Meghalaya police team and tried to free an accused from custody late Tuesday night in the Pinangwan police station area. The Meghalaya Police team opened fire in self-defence during the clash, injuring a local man, officials said. Escort team alleged a crowd surrounded their vehicle near Shikarawa village and tried to snatch weapons while the suspect attempted escape. (HT)

The injured man, identified as Tarif Khan, a resident of Shikarawa village, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to PGI Rohtak, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Addressing a press conference, Nuh’s additional superintendent of police, Ayush Yadav, said the case was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Arkidalang Wahlang of Meghalaya Police, who is posted in the East Khasi Hills District.

According to the complaint, the Meghalaya Police team was escorting Rahul Khan, son of Mohammad Rafiq and a resident of Wajidpur village in Pinangwan, who had been arrested in an ATM robbery case. The accused was being taken to Meghalaya on transit remand when the incident occurred Tuesday evening near an eatery close to Shikarawa village.

Police said Rahul allegedly insisted the vehicle be stopped and suddenly grabbed the steering wheel in an attempt to overturn the car and escape. At that time, a crowd of around 20–30 people, including some women, gathered and allegedly surrounded the vehicle, tried to snatch the keys and attempted to take away the weapons of police personnel.

Police said they opened fire in self-defence to disperse the mob and prevent the accused from escaping, during which Tarif Khan was hit in the leg.

Based on the complaint, police named Naseem, Farooq, Maimuna, Sehruni, Mustakeem, Shahid, Khuddi, Khalid, Bhupat, Zafar, and Tarif Khan, among others, and accused Rahul Khan in the FIR lodged.

Investigators said Rahul Khan is also wanted in multiple ATM theft cases, including FIRs in 2020 at Dwarka police station and Dabri police station and by the Special Cell in Meghalaya in 2021, and is suspected in similar incidents in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Pinangwan police later reached the spot and recovered two empty cartridges, blood samples and blood-stained clothing. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also inspected the site and collected evidence. Police said teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the family of the individual injured in the shootout has not filed any official complaint so far.

To be sure, in India, when police open fire during crowd control, riots or self-defence situations, a formal inquiry is typically conducted to assess whether the use of force was lawful. If found unjustified, departmental proceedings and criminal charges may follow under the Police Act, 1861, state police manuals, and Supreme Court guidelines.