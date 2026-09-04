Changmaker: A woman’s mission of caring for stray dogs
Monica Sharma, a resident of South City-1, has been working for the welfare of stray dogs for the past six years
Monica Sharma, a resident of South City-1, has been working for the welfare of stray dogs for the past six years. What began during the Covid-19 pandemic has grown into a sustained initiative to care for Gurugram’s stray dogs.
According to Sharma, the pandemic was difficult not just for people but also for stray animals. She began feeding dogs in her area, and over time, several residents and dog lovers came forward to support her initiative, turning it into a community effort.
“I have always been a dog lover. I started feeding stray dogs in my area, and gradually, several other residents joined me. Soon, we came together to form the Dog Welfare Group of South City-1,” she said.
At present, Sharma said, she and her volunteers care for around 150 stray dogs in South City-1. The group has taken responsibility for feeding the animals, setting up designated feeding points and facilitating their sterilisation and vaccination.
“About 90% of the stray dogs in the area have been sterilised and vaccinated. We have also set up designated feeding points and collaborated with young people working in cloud kitchens. We pay them to feed the dogs at these points, ensuring that the animals are fed regularly,” she said.
“People seem to have forgotten to be compassionate towards stray dogs. Just because of a few incidents, we cannot stop caring for them,” she said.
She also highlighted the need for better infrastructure and long-term solutions for stray dogs.
“Having dogs on the streets is definitely not a good option, but keeping them in shelter homes is not the answer either. There are very few shelters, and the infrastructure at many of them is inadequate,” she said.
The shelters, she said, lack proper designated areas for dogs. Even at several shelters, dogs are kept in cages and are not allowed to play freely on the grounds or in parks.
“On Thursday, I received a call from a taxi driver who informed me that a puppy near the Millennium City Centre metro station needed medical assistance. I immediately rushed to the spot and helped the puppy,” she said.
Sharma said she largely funds the initiative herself, covering expenses related to feeding, sterilisation, vaccination and medical treatment.
“Most of the money for feeding, sterilisation, vaccination and medical expenses comes from my own pocket. Even NGOs reach out to me for help, and I am happy to support them,” she said.
For Sharma, the initiative is not just about feeding stray dogs but also about building a more compassionate and responsible community. Six years on, her efforts continue with the support of volunteers caring for animals on the streets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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