Changmaker: A woman’s mission of caring for stray dogs

Monica Sharma, a resident of South City-1, has been working for the welfare of stray dogs for the past six years. What began during the Covid-19 pandemic has grown into a sustained initiative to care for Gurugram’s stray dogs. Monica Sharma feeding stray dogs in her locality. (Parveen Kumar)

According to Sharma, the pandemic was difficult not just for people but also for stray animals. She began feeding dogs in her area, and over time, several residents and dog lovers came forward to support her initiative, turning it into a community effort.

“I have always been a dog lover. I started feeding stray dogs in my area, and gradually, several other residents joined me. Soon, we came together to form the Dog Welfare Group of South City-1,” she said.

At present, Sharma said, she and her volunteers care for around 150 stray dogs in South City-1. The group has taken responsibility for feeding the animals, setting up designated feeding points and facilitating their sterilisation and vaccination.

“About 90% of the stray dogs in the area have been sterilised and vaccinated. We have also set up designated feeding points and collaborated with young people working in cloud kitchens. We pay them to feed the dogs at these points, ensuring that the animals are fed regularly,” she said.

“People seem to have forgotten to be compassionate towards stray dogs. Just because of a few incidents, we cannot stop caring for them,” she said.

She also highlighted the need for better infrastructure and long-term solutions for stray dogs.

“Having dogs on the streets is definitely not a good option, but keeping them in shelter homes is not the answer either. There are very few shelters, and the infrastructure at many of them is inadequate,” she said.

The shelters, she said, lack proper designated areas for dogs. Even at several shelters, dogs are kept in cages and are not allowed to play freely on the grounds or in parks.

“On Thursday, I received a call from a taxi driver who informed me that a puppy near the Millennium City Centre metro station needed medical assistance. I immediately rushed to the spot and helped the puppy,” she said.

Sharma said she largely funds the initiative herself, covering expenses related to feeding, sterilisation, vaccination and medical treatment.

“Most of the money for feeding, sterilisation, vaccination and medical expenses comes from my own pocket. Even NGOs reach out to me for help, and I am happy to support them,” she said.

For Sharma, the initiative is not just about feeding stray dogs but also about building a more compassionate and responsible community. Six years on, her efforts continue with the support of volunteers caring for animals on the streets.