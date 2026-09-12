Civic body warns of strict action against all unauthorised ready-mix concrete plants

Manesar:The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Thursday demolished an illegally operated ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Nawada village, after its operators failed to comply with the directions to shut it down. MCM joint commissioner Puneet Kumar said strict action would be taken against RMC plants operating without the required permissions. (Representative photo)

The team used heavy machinery to demolish the SK RMC plant, including its machinery and unauthorised structures.The action was carried out under the supervision of duty magistrate and SDO Vikas Sharma.

SDO Shashikant, junior engineers Dipesh, Devender and Mandeep, technical supervisor Dheeraj and other enforcement wing officials and staff were part of the operation. The team reached the site under police protection, said officials.

MCM joint commissioner Puneet Kumar said strict action would be taken against RMC plants operating without the required permissions.

“Carrying out commercial activities illegally is a serious legal offence. In such cases, the plant will not only be demolished, but legal action will also be initiated against the operator as per the applicable provisions,” he said.

Kumar said the process of taking legal action against the operator of the demolished plant had already been initiated.

The corporation also directed all RMC plant operators within its jurisdiction to submit their valid licences, Haryana State Pollution Control Board permissions and other required documents. Officials said plants operating without the necessary approvals would not be allowed to continue operations.