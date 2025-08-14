Clean-up deadline for Gurugram on filth, waste, and stray cattle

Haryana urban local bodies (ULB) minister Vipul Goel and the chief minister’s principal secretary Rajesh Khullar have ordered civic agencies in Gurugram to remove stray cattle from roads within 15 days, and dispose of over 300,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste lying in the open within one month. Garbage in DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The two officials gave the instructions during a review meeting with public works department officials on Wednesday.

“Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said Gurugram must see visible, lasting improvements in cleanliness, infrastructure, and urban management. We are fully committed to making this happen,” said Khullar.

Removal of litter, waste, stray cattle

Khullar ordered that no garbage, polythene, or C&D debris should be visible on city roads, with strict action, including police involvement, against those burning waste in the open. Goel directed the civic body to improve door-to-door collection, enforce debris disposal fees at the time of building plan approval, and strengthen sanitation resources to keep public spaces garbage-free.

Goel said that a WhatsApp helpline will be launched for people to report sightings of abandoned cattle, with rewards for those providing information and incentives for sanitation workers who catch and hand over animals to designated agencies. Gurugram currently has 5,000 stray cows and 1,500 bulls, according to official data. The Kamdhenu and Nandidham shelters run by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) can house an additional 500 cows and 500 bulls, while Khullar instructed that two new gaushalas be set up to expand capacity.

Drainage, water supply, and sewage solutions

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer Shyamal Mishra briefed the meeting on drainage and water supply projects, saying that Leg-1 and Leg-2 of the city’s master drainage system are linked to the Najafgarh drain, while Leg-3 is under development. Temporary drains have been installed at critical waterlogging points, leading to faster rainwater clearance in areas like Narsinghpur, he said. The projects will lead to an increase in sewage treatment capacity to 950mld (million litres per day), while drinking water supply will expand from 670mld to 1,170mld, he said.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said 153 waterlogging sites have been addressed and a dedicated sewerage monitoring cell has identified 40 problem areas for permanent fixes. The tender for a new door-to-door garbage collection system opens on August 18, with plans for a second 400tpd (tonnes per day) C&D waste plant and three new collection centres.