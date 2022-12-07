Home / Cities / Gurugram News / CM to inaugurate biodiversity park in Ggm today

CM to inaugurate biodiversity park in Ggm today

gurugram news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 08:31 PM IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of a biodiversity park at Damdama on Thursday

Gurugram, India-December 07: Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, and Dushyant Chautala Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana during the 'Kar Samvad' interaction session with Haryana Tax Bar Association organised by Excise & Taxation Department Government of Haryana in Apparel House Epicentre at sector-44 near Huda City Centre Metro Station, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 07 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Bhel's Story)
Gurugram, India-December 07: Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, and Dushyant Chautala Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana during the 'Kar Samvad' interaction session with Haryana Tax Bar Association organised by Excise & Taxation Department Government of Haryana in Apparel House Epicentre at sector-44 near Huda City Centre Metro Station, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 07 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Bhel's Story)
ByAbhishek Behl

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of a biodiversity park at Damdama on Thursday. Spread over 500 acres on the panchayat land of Damdama, Khedla and Abheypur villages, it will be developed by the district administration in collaboration with a private partner.

An amount over 70 crore will be spent to develop the park, which also includes the rejuvenation of the Damdama lake spread, said an official.

The idea of the proposed biodiversity party was conceived in 2019 and thereafter GuruJal, an integrated water management initiative of the district administration, was asked to look into the feasibility of the project and conduct studies to make a formal proposal, the official said.

“We have conducted extensive research about the flora and fauna in the area. We prepared a detailed pitch for the project and presented it to consulting firm Ernst &Young, which agreed to support it. An amount of 70 crore will be spent to develop the biodiversity park over 10 years,” said Anjali Sharma, senior associate, GuruJal.

Vishram Kumar Meena, Gurugram additional deputy commissioner, said that the objective of the project is to restore the quality of degraded land in Damdama and nearby villages and to increase the forest area. “The restoration of the Damdama lake will help in improving the groundwater table,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out