Congress appoints separate presidents for urban and rural units of Gurugram

The Congress, after 11 years, has appointed separate presidents for the urban and rural units of Gurugram on Tuesday, in a strategic move aimed at boosting organisational strength, improving caste representation, and sharpening grassroots outreach ahead of the upcoming elections, said officials familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

Pankaj Dawar has been named the president for Gurugram urban, while Vardhan Yadav will take charge of Gurugram rural. Both young leaders are known for their aggressive political approach and consistent criticism of the ruling party on issues ranging from civic neglect to unemployment, said officials.

To be sure, there were no district presidents and the areas were managed by their headquarters.

Party insiders revealed that the decision is part of a larger state-wide reshuffle, with the Haryana Congress announcing 32 new district committee presidents on Tuesday evening. Several of those appointed are close to senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, underscoring the party’s attempt to consolidate internal alliances ahead of the polls, said officials.

In Gurugram, the restructuring addresses long-standing demands from party workers to split the leadership between rural and urban constituencies to ensure better focus on localised issues.

“For over a decade, a unified structure meant that concerns unique to either the city or the villages often went underrepresented. This division will make way for targeted strategies,” a senior party functionary said.

Dawar, who has built his political base in the city’s business and trader community, is expected to focus on urban infrastructure, civic amenities, and engaging with the city’s growing middle-class voter base. “The people of Gurugram urban deserve accountable governance, and we will work tirelessly to ensure their issues are addressed,” Dawar said after his appointment.

Yadav, a close aide of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Deepnder Hooda commands strong support in the Ahirwal belt and is known for his connection with farmers and rural youth.

“Our villages have been neglected for far too long. From water scarcity to unemployment, we will take these issues head-on and ensure the Congress’s voice is heard loud and clear in rural Gurugram. I have always been connected to roots and will start working from ground level and bring a difference in the issues that are impacting residents,” said Yadav.

Political analysts believe the move also reflects the party’s effort to balance caste equations in the region, particularly in the Ahirwal area, which holds significant electoral weight. With both leaders under the age of 45, the appointments signal a generational shift in the district leadership, aimed at energising the youth wing and widening the party’s appeal.

Anil Arya, a Gurugram-based political analyst, said, “By appointing two separate district presidents, the Congress is clearly trying to balance urban and rural priorities, as well as send a signal to different caste communities that their representation matters. With elections approaching, this move is as much about optics as it is about organisation.”

The Congress hopes that this fresh leadership will strengthen the booth-level network, and position the party as a formidable challenger in both urban and rural Gurugram in the run-up to the state assembly elections, said officials.