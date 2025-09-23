Constable found dead at minister’s bungalow in Gurugram: Police

A constable deployed at the bungalow of state industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh for security was found dead at the premises in Civil Lines area of Gurugram on Tuesday, said police. Officials said that the deceased person, 49, hailed from Sukhpura village of Jhajjar. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the constable is suspected to have consumed some poisonous substance resulting in his death, the claims of which are yet to be confirmed.

Krishan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station, said that the matter came to light at 2:30am when a colleague of the deceased constable spotted him unresponsive inside the guard room located at the entrance of the minister’s bungalow. The officer said that he was on guard duty that time.

“He was immediately rushed to a private hospital but doctors declared him dead. The probability is strong that he might have consumed some poisonous item. However, things will be clear only after an autopsy for which the body has been sent to the government mortuary,” he added.

Police officials said that the constable’s family members were informed. They said the family was yet to submit a written complaint or give any statement adding that the further course of action will be decided after that.

According to officials, the deceased was an ex-serviceman who had joined the Haryana police in 2014. After Singh became minister, he was deployed at the bungalow with several other police personnel for security.

