Divisional commissioner reviews progress of sanitation campaign in Gurugram

Gurugram divisional commissioner Ramesh Chandra Bidhan on Thursday conducted a review of the ongoing sanitation drive in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) areas and directed officials to regularly clean all garbage collection points (GV Points) and prepare a report on issues in door-to-door waste collection, officials said. Garbage on the road in Gurugram Sector 20’s Ward 3 near Tara Complex on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

He also instructed sanitation teams to make more use of tractor trolleys in areas facing challenges with door-to-door waste collection, deploy smaller vehicles in narrow streets where tractors cannot reach, and coordinate with local resident welfare associations (RWAs) to get public feedback.

“The review focused on daily improvements in sanitation efforts, the status of door-to-door waste collection, and feedback from the public. We have directed officials to conduct a detailed survey of the households within their respective wards and prepare a comprehensive report on door-to-door waste collection. The report should identify households that are still not covered by the service and include details on the number of vehicles and rickshaws deployed daily for waste collection in each ward or colony,” said Bidhan.

Narhari Singh Bangar, MCG commissioner said that sanitation teams were instructed to clear all GV Points early in the morning before residents begin their day. “Sanitation teams were instructed to work in tandem with RWAs to gather feedback and make necessary adjustments to the campaign as needed,” he said.

Bangar also gave an update on the ongoing work to fill potholes across municipal areas. He said that all junior engineers (JEs) have been given a four-day deadline to complete pothole repairs. “Additionally, view cutters have been installed in 17 of 22 secondary points with work continuing on the remaining five. At least 8,000 to 9,000 tonne of construction and demolition (C&D) waste is being removed daily from the city using 60 dumpers. Monitoring teams are ensuring that the public does not dispose of C&D waste on roads or in open areas,” he said.

Bidhan urged all residents to actively participate in the sanitation campaign and contribute to keeping the city clean.

Meeting on waste management

The additional commissioner of MCG held a meeting of the citizen supervisory committee on Thursday to address and evaluate the city’s waste management and sanitation practices. The session focused on enhancing waste segregation, reviewing the performance of empanelled agencies, and improving door-to-door waste collection efforts across the city.

During the meeting, officials said that an online portal has been established for the mandatory registration of all bulk waste generators (BWGs). Since BWGs are required to segregate wet, dry, and domestic hazardous waste and ensure its proper disposal under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, MCG has empanelled agencies to provide them technical support.

Officials said that municipal teams are continuously issuing notices and imposing fines on BWGs for non-compliance, and the performance of the empanelled agencies is now being reviewed to ensure they are functioning correctly. According to senior sanitation inspector Sandeep Kumar, four BWGs were fined recently for non-compliance with the rules during an inspection in the Dwarka Expressway area.

During the meeting, committee members also recommended conducting monthly review meetings with the empanelled agencies, uploading a question-and-answer format related to BWGs on the portal, and preparing a city sanitation plan.