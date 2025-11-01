Drive to clear dust from roads gains momentum in Gurugram, councillors to oversee cleanliness

In an effort to tackle rising pollution levels in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to intensify the removal of dust and debris from city roads over the next three months, officials said. Dust seen alongside a road in Gurugram (HT Photo)

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Friday by mayor Raj Rani Malhotra and MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. Other senior MCG officials and all ward councillors were also present in the meeting, said officials.

Under the initiative, dedicated teams will be formed in each ward, working under the supervision of local councillors to ensure visible improvement in cleanliness and air quality.

Malhotra said: “Clean roads are not just about appearance, they are about public health. I urge all councillors to actively monitor the drive and encourage citizen participation.”

Commissioner Dahiya added that the campaign will be carried out on a war footing, and no negligence will be tolerated. “Residents will see a visible transformation in the cleanliness of Gurugram’s roads and public areas in the coming weeks.”

Officials said road dust is among the primary contributors to air pollution in Gurugram, and the new plan aims to improve sanitation and environmental quality over the next three months.

As part of the drive, teams will focus on removing dust, waste, overgrown grass, and horticulture debris from main roads and residential areas. Cleaning around metro stations, bus queue shelters, and public spaces will also be enhanced. Councillors will conduct daily monitoring within their respective wards to ensure the timely and efficient progress of the campaign.

To ensure accountability, MCG will also enforce strict action against agencies that fail to clear debris, soil, or horticulture waste generated during ongoing construction or maintenance work. Instructions have been issued that no residential society or RWA should dump green waste or debris in green belts, and violators will face penalties.

The MCG plans to involve citizens, NSS volunteers, NGOs, and social organisations to make the campaign a community-driven effort.