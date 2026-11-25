A 19-year-old student of Delhi University was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel room in Faridabad’s Sector 37, police said on Tuesday. Her boyfriend, 26, has been booked on charges on murder and is suspected to be on the run. The victim is a second-year B.Com student and was a resident of Dhauj. She was in a relationship with her neighbour. more

The victim is a second-year B.Com student and was a resident of Dhauj. She was in a relationship with her neighbour.

According to police, her parents last saw her at 9am when she told them she was going to college.

The preliminary investigation shows, however, that she and her boyfriend arrived at a hotel in Sector 37 on a motorcycle by 10am.

When she failed to return by her usual time and her phone was found to be switched off by 4pm, her parents reported her missing.

On Tuesday, separately, the hotel found that the occupants of one of the rooms had failed to vacate it. When the occupants did not open the door, staff entered the room with a spare key and found a girl dead on the bed. They, then, informed the police.

Sarai Khwaja police station officials identified the girl and traced her residence to Dhauj. There they learnt of the missing person complaint and informed her parents.

The exact cause of death will be established after autopsy is carried out by a medical board on Wednesday, police said.

Among the belongings, a senior official said, the team found “the girl’s college bag, a small bottle of poison used for killing rodents and a suicide note from the room in which the boyfriend had written that he was going to die by suicide.”

The victim’s parents also told investigators about the boyfriend.

CCTV footage showed the boyfriend leaving the hotel around 10pmon foot. Investigators said his motorcycle was found parked below the hotel and has been seized. He is presumed to be on the run.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said, “Police are trying to locate him.”

Police have also added section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the missing person first information report (FIR), Yadav said. The FIR has been registered against the boyfriend.