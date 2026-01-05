Faridabad: 35-yr-old software engineer dies by suicide after losing job

A 35-year-old man died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Old Railway Station in Faridabad’s New Town early on Saturday morning, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man had been under stress after losing his job as a software engineer at a private firm in December, officers added. Based on his mother’s account, the man had suicidal tendencies. His family, residing in sector 10, tried to stop him from leaving the house late in the evening, the senior official said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior official at the Government Railway Police in Old Faridabad said the incident took place at around 3.00am on Saturday. “Based on his mother’s account, the man had suicidal tendencies. His family, residing in sector 10, tried to stop him from leaving the house late in the evening,” the senior official said.

Locals alerted the railway police about the incident, however, the man had died. The body was sent to a local mortuary on Saturday.

“The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem under Section 194 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was conducted on Saturday evening,” the senior official said, adding that no foul play is suspected.

The deceased is survived by his mother and father and was unmarried. “Even though investigations are underway, we suspect it to be a case of self-harm,” the official said.