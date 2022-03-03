Faridabad police form team to probe suicide of 16-year-old pvt school student

Six days after a 16-year-old student of a private school in Greater Faridabad died by suicide, the Faridabad police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case filed by his mother, who alleged he was harassed about his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint.

Police said the four-member SIT will be headed by assistant commissioner of police (Central) Satyapal Yadav, and will comprise a station house officer from the BPTP police station, an officer from the women’s police station and an assistant sub-inspector from BPTP police station, said police.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials will also provide the SIT with assistance during the course of the investigation.”

On February 24, the 16-year-old boy allegedly jumped to his death from the 15th floor of a condominium in Sector 80 in Faridabad. According to the FIR, he was depressed after being allegedly harassed at school for his sexuality and being scolded by the headmistress for not performing well. The boy’s mother, who is also a teacher at his school, said he had dyslexia.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the headmistress and school administration. On Sunday, the headmistress was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Police on Monday also collected the boy’s diary from his home and notes from school to forensically match his handwriting to the suicide note he allegedly left. In the note, the boy allegedly wrote that his school, especially the headmistress and other higher authorities, were to blame.

In the police complaint, the boy’s mother also alleged that one year ago, her son had confided in her that some boys in school had harassed him over his sexuality.

“I had complained to the school authorities several times, but to no avail. My son was depressed and he was being treated in Delhi. On Wednesday, he had a science exam at school and since he suffered from dyslexia, he was unable to solve numerical problems in the paper. He sought help from the headmistress but she rebuked him and accused him of taking advantage of his condition. She said she would not promote him to the next class. Due to this, he was quite stressed and worried,” she said in the police complaint.

A senior police officer privy to the matter said the CWC will record the statement of three students who had allegedly harassed the boy over his sexuality.

On Saturday, the boy’s family, acquaintances and locals carried out a candle march demanding justice.

