Faridabad unit found discharging untreated water into sewer, closure action planned

A powder-coating and painting unit in Sector 57, Faridabad, was allegedly found discharging untreated chemical-laden wastewater directly into a sewer during a surprise inspection by the chief minister’s flying squad on Monday, officials said. During the inspection, officials found that wastewater generated by the unit was being discharged directly into a sewer without treatment. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, the flying squad, accompanied by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) subdivisional engineer Ujjwal and electricity department junior engineer Shyam Sunder, inspected the unit near Om Dharam Kanta in Jharsaitli village.

HSPCB SDE Ujjwal said in the inspection report that the unit did not have the necessary permissions and that the board would initiate closure proceedings in accordance with the rules.

Officials said the unit, which undertakes powder coating and painting of components used in electric motors, was operating a boiler without the requisite permission from the pollution control board. According to the inspection report, the boiler was being used as part of the coating process to cure the paint.

“We had received confidential information about the unit flouting environmental regulations. Our teams coordinated with the regional pollution board office and carried out the inspection on Monday,” a senior flying squad official said.

During the inspection, officials found that wastewater generated by the unit was being discharged directly into a sewer without treatment. The unit also lacked the requisite environmental permissions related to effluent treatment, officials said.

The electricity department was also asked to examine the unit’s power connection and meter, but no electricity theft was detected, officials said.

The inspection report did not specify whether the unit had been sealed or when closure proceedings would begin. It also did not mention the quantity of wastewater being discharged or whether samples had been collected for testing.