Faridabad unit found discharging untreated water into sewer, closure action planned
Officials said the unit, which undertakes powder coating and painting of components used in electric motors, was operating a boiler without the requisite permission from the pollution control board.
A powder-coating and painting unit in Sector 57, Faridabad, was allegedly found discharging untreated chemical-laden wastewater directly into a sewer during a surprise inspection by the chief minister’s flying squad on Monday, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, the flying squad, accompanied by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) subdivisional engineer Ujjwal and electricity department junior engineer Shyam Sunder, inspected the unit near Om Dharam Kanta in Jharsaitli village.
HSPCB SDE Ujjwal said in the inspection report that the unit did not have the necessary permissions and that the board would initiate closure proceedings in accordance with the rules.
Officials said the unit, which undertakes powder coating and painting of components used in electric motors, was operating a boiler without the requisite permission from the pollution control board. According to the inspection report, the boiler was being used as part of the coating process to cure the paint.
“We had received confidential information about the unit flouting environmental regulations. Our teams coordinated with the regional pollution board office and carried out the inspection on Monday,” a senior flying squad official said.
During the inspection, officials found that wastewater generated by the unit was being discharged directly into a sewer without treatment. The unit also lacked the requisite environmental permissions related to effluent treatment, officials said.
The electricity department was also asked to examine the unit’s power connection and meter, but no electricity theft was detected, officials said.
The inspection report did not specify whether the unit had been sealed or when closure proceedings would begin. It also did not mention the quantity of wastewater being discharged or whether samples had been collected for testing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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