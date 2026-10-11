Four arrested for robbing ₹1.04cr from property dealer’s house in F’bad

Four men have been arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing a property dealer of ₹1.04 crore at gunpoint after taking him hostage at his house in Faridabad’s Fatehpur Taga village on September 26, police said on Saturday. Police said seven suspects, including the four arrested, travelled to Fatehpur Taga in a car. (Shutterstock)

Police identified the arrested suspects as Sahun Khan, 38, a resident of Fatehpur Taga, and Haider Ali alias Imamuddin, 28, Mohammad Arif, 32, and Moseeb Alam, 30, all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

Police said at least four suspects were yet to be arrested and the entire amount was yet to be recovered. Sahun was arrested from Faridabad, while the other three were arrested from Moradabad.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said Sahun knew that the victim, Abdul Qadeem, 34, a resident of Johar Colony in Fatehpur Taga, had sold a plot of land and had kept money at home.

“Sahun roped in Liaqat and told him about the robbery plot. Liaqat, who already has been involved in robbery cases, brought others together and planned the loot,” he said.

Police said seven suspects, including the four arrested, travelled to Fatehpur Taga in a car. Sahun arranged a motorcycle for two suspects to conduct reconnaissance of Qadeem’s house and gather information about its entry and exit routes.

Around 2am on September 26, five suspects scaled the house’s boundary wall and entered the premises. They took Qadeem hostage for 10-15 minutes, held him at gunpoint and tied his limbs, while two others remained inside the car some distance away, investigators said.

The suspects demanded the cupboard keys, which Qadeem refused to hand over. They then broke open a metal trunk and a cupboard and fled with ₹1.048 crore in cash, police said, adding he remained tied to his bed for almost six hours until his family members returned in the morning.

An FIR under Section 310(1) (dacoity) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Dhauj police station on September 26 following Qadeem’s complaint.