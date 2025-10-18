Gaps in monitoring lead to spike in Gurugram dust pollution

With the start of pollution season in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Gurugram is also witnessing dust pollution adding to other sources of deteriorating air quality.

Uncovered construction debris, long stretches of broken or incomplete roads, and ongoing small-scale construction activities continue to be major contributors to rising dust pollution across the city. Areas such as Golf Course Road, Leisure Valley in Sector 29, Sector 55, Udyog Vihar, Jharsa Road, MG Road, and key stretches in sectors 81-89, sector 23A, sector 46 and Badshahpur are witnessing a sharp rise in dust levels.

“I had to move out of Gurugram for now as my daughter has developed breathing problems. The pollution from both traditional and green crackers, combined with persistent dust in the air, is making it impossible for her to stay,” said Ruchika Sethi, resident of Nirvana Country in Sector 50 and founder of Citizens for Clean Air, an environmental activist group.

As the stage 1 of graded response action plan (Grap) comes into force, dust control measures such as the mandatory use of anti-smog guns are implemented at all construction and demolition (C&D) sites. Projects exceeding 500 square metres are required to follow approved dust management plans. Meanwhile, construction activities on plots smaller than 500 square metres are also exempted.

“Gurugram is a rapidly developing city. There are smaller construction sites that remain largely unchecked. Many workers aren’t even aware of the need to use green covers to contain dust. There’s a visible lack of coordination among MCG enforcement teams on how to effectively monitor and control dust at these sites,” Sethi said.

Akshita Mishra, a resident of Sector 46, expressed concern over prolonged construction in her neighbourhood, severely impacting the air quality. “There has been ongoing construction for months, and the air is constantly filled with dust. Contractors don’t even bother using green covers—and when they do, the flimsy ones they put up fail to contain anything. They are not using water sprinklers either to settle the dust,” she said. “My grandfather is always coughing. It has become a serious health risk.”

Mishra also criticised both the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for inconsistent enforcement, pointing out that despite strict regulations on construction sites, some private and government-led projects often escape scrutiny.

Sumit Tayal, a Faridabad resident who commutes to Sector 14 in Gurugram for work, highlighted the issue of uncovered trucks transporting roadside dust. “These trucks often don’t have number plates and are left uncovered. After collecting dust from the roadside, many of them speed off, causing the dust to fly back onto the roads and commuters. They are spreading dust rather than containing it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akansha Tanwar, environment engineer at the HSPCB, said enforcement efforts have been stepped up in response to rising pollution levels. “Our officers have intensified patrolling across the city and we are issuing fines to those who are not complying with rules laid out under Grap 1”, she stated.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, acknowledged the enforcement gap. “Some small construction sites do remain unchecked, and enforcement has been lacking,” he said.

“However, MCG is committed to taking all necessary measures to improve monitoring and ensure compliance in the coming days. We are also launching special drives for construction workers so they are educated on what measures to take to prevent dust pollution,” he added.