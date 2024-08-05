GMDA allots tender for electricity substation at Gurugram’s Sec-48 bus depot

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has allotted the construction work for an electric substation at the Sector 48 bus depot at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. This substation will form part of the infrastructure needed to charge a fleet of electric buses that the authority plans to acquire by the end of this year, officials said. GMDA officials said that they are gradually expanding the footprint of the bus service across the city and plan to construct nine bus depots from which the city bus service will operate. (HT Archive)

A senior GMDA official stated that the tender for the electric substation has been awarded, with a completion deadline of six months. “The electric substation is being constructed to create infrastructure for charging electric buses, which will join the fleet of the city bus service in the next few months. The central government has already approved 100 e-buses for Gurugram under PM E Sewa, while the authority is likely to acquire 200 more such buses in the next year,” he said.

Additionally, officials mentioned that a tender for the construction of the entire bus depot in Sector 48, estimated to cost ₹18 crore, will be allotted soon as two bidders have qualified for it. “Six bidders had submitted their bids for this contract, but only two have qualified after technical evaluation. The financial bids will be opened soon, and thereafter the project will be sent to the Chief Minister’s high-powered purchase committee for approval, as projects exceeding ₹10 crore need final approval from the committee,” the officials added.

The bus depot in Sector 48 will span over 7.5 acres, with ₹18 crore allocated for the project. GMDA officials said that they are gradually expanding the footprint of the bus service across the city and plan to construct nine bus depots from which the city bus service will operate. “We have sought land from the MCG and other agencies to build these depots, and gradually these will come up across the city to provide seamless transport to the residents,” the senior official said.