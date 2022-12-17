Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMDA begins road renovation work between sectors 58 to 67 in Gurugram

GMDA begins road renovation work between sectors 58 to 67 in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:29 PM IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started special repair and upgrade of all roads between sectors 58 to 67, at a cost of ₹34

Gurugram, India-December 17: The road repair work has been going on sector-58/61 road; GMDA has taken up special repair & upgradation of all roads of sectors 58 to 67 with a total cost of Rs. 34.37 Cr, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 17 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's Story)
By Leena Dhankhar

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started special repair and upgrade of all roads between sectors 58 to 67, at a cost of 34.37 crore, after the roads became potholed riddled and accident-prone, officials said.

Officials said a total length of nearly 18 kilometres will be repaired and upgraded. On a length of approximately 11km, work has already been completed and work is in progress on the remaining portion and is likely to be completed by March 2023, they said.

On completion of these works, the entire pocket from sectors 58 to 67 will have smooth roads which will improve overall motoring experience, said officials.

GMDA officials said the decision to carry out repair works was taken after residents complained that the potholed roads were leading to accidents. Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDA, said that the traffic junctions on this stretch will also be improved.

Jogender Singh, former president of residents’ welfare association, Sushant Lok 2 and 3, said the stretches were in a bad shape leading to several accidents. “The condition of the roads were terrible. The number of potholes increased after the monsoon and residents had started avoiding the stretches and preferred to take a detour of three extra kilometres,” he said.

Amit Godara, executive engineer of Infrastructure 1, said, “Road development work is being taken up on priority by GMDA to improve the commuting experience of citizens. Special attention is being given to workmanship and completion of projects in a timebound manner.”

Officials admitted that the roads had developed rutting and surface cracks. “An estimate of 34.47 crore for special repair was been prepared after teams visited the spot and took the estimate of the project,” he said.

Rajpal said installation of road safety equipment such as cats eyes, delineators, median markers and reflective tape on hazardous objects as well as cautionary and informatory signboards will be done as per Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines. He is closely monitoring the work progress and has directed the teams to carry out all mandatory quality checks to ensure that the developed roads are of good quality.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
