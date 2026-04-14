The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a ₹1.08 crore tender for desilting the Leg 2 stormwater drain between Signature Tower and Bhimgarh Kheri along Sheetla Mata Road to prevent waterlogging ahead of the monsoon and curb the discharge of untreated sewage into key water bodies, officials said. GMDA floats ₹1.08 crore tender to desilt key Gurugram storm drain

The contractor will also identify and plug illegal discharge points in the drain to prevent sewage from flowing into the Najafgarh drain and further into the Yamuna River in Delhi.

A senior GMDA official said the last date for submission of bids was April 13, and the work must be completed within three months of award. “A super sucker machine will be deployed to desilt the drain from NH 48 towards Atul Kataria Chowk and thereafter along the Sheetla Mata Road towards Bhim Garh Kheri. This area witnesses regular waterlogging, and desilting the drain before monsoon would prevent it. The contractor will also have to identify and plug the illegal discharge points in the drain,” the official said.

Officials said the move follows directions from the Haryana chief secretary mandating civic agencies to stop sewage discharge into stormwater drains, with timelines set to curb pollution in the Yamuna.

Under the Yamuna Action Plan, all effluent discharge points are to be connected to sewage treatment plants. A government communique noted that the Leg II drain has 17 major discharge points releasing around 75 MLD into the stormwater drain, which flows into the Najafgarh drain and then the Yamuna. The deadline to plug these points is June 30.

Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA, said additional measures are underway. “We are also floating a tender to hire tractor-mounted pumps to discharge water in case of waterlogging at critical points during the monsoon. Also, drills will be conducted by the end of this month at underpasses to check the functioning of pumps,” he said.