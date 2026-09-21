GMDA plans ₹140cr flyover, underpass at busy Ardee City junction

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to construct a flyover and an underpass at the busy Ardee City intersection, where sectors 43, 44, 52 and 52A meet, in a project estimated to cost ₹140 crore, officials said. The plan includes a six-lane flyover on Saint Thomas Marg towards Sector 45 and a six-lane underpass on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg towards Sector 56. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A senior GMDA official said the detailed project report (DPR) is almost ready and will be placed before the government for approval at the next authority meeting.

As per the initial plan, a six-lane flyover will be built on Saint Thomas Marg towards Sector 45, while a six-lane underpass will be constructed on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg towards Sector 56. The project aims to reduce congestion and ensure signal-free movement at the intersection, officials said.

“The initial proposal is to build a three-lane flyover on each side of Saint Thomas Marg towards Sector 45. The underpass will also have three lanes on each side on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg towards Sector 56. This is a tentative proposal, and the design could be changed by higher authorities later,” a senior GMDA official said.

The proposed underpass would complement another underpass planned on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg at Z Chowk near Millennium City Centre, around 2 km from the Ardee City intersection, the official said.

The intersection sees heavy traffic as four major roads, St Thomas Marg, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg, Bhagwan Mahavir Marg and Captain Ganpat Rao Yadav Marg, converge there.

Residents said the project would reduce congestion and waiting time at the junction. “At present, locals and other commuters have to wait at least 20 minutes to cross the intersection. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles travelling from Sector 45 towards Golf Course Road have to take a long detour,” said Pravin Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA.

“Construction of the proposed flyover and underpass at the Ardee City intersection, a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk, a flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk, a flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk, and an underpass at Millennium City Centre will significantly reduce congestion. The infrastructure projects will help cater to the rising traffic while steps are being taken to expedite construction of the metro system in the city,” said PC Meena, chief executive officer, GMDA.