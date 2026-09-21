GMDA plans ₹140cr flyover, underpass at busy Ardee City junction
The DPR is almost ready and will be placed before the government for approval at the next GMDA authority meeting, officials said.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to construct a flyover and an underpass at the busy Ardee City intersection, where sectors 43, 44, 52 and 52A meet, in a project estimated to cost ₹140 crore, officials said.
A senior GMDA official said the detailed project report (DPR) is almost ready and will be placed before the government for approval at the next authority meeting.
As per the initial plan, a six-lane flyover will be built on Saint Thomas Marg towards Sector 45, while a six-lane underpass will be constructed on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg towards Sector 56. The project aims to reduce congestion and ensure signal-free movement at the intersection, officials said.
“The initial proposal is to build a three-lane flyover on each side of Saint Thomas Marg towards Sector 45. The underpass will also have three lanes on each side on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg towards Sector 56. This is a tentative proposal, and the design could be changed by higher authorities later,” a senior GMDA official said.
The proposed underpass would complement another underpass planned on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg at Z Chowk near Millennium City Centre, around 2 km from the Ardee City intersection, the official said.
The intersection sees heavy traffic as four major roads, St Thomas Marg, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg, Bhagwan Mahavir Marg and Captain Ganpat Rao Yadav Marg, converge there.
Residents said the project would reduce congestion and waiting time at the junction. “At present, locals and other commuters have to wait at least 20 minutes to cross the intersection. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles travelling from Sector 45 towards Golf Course Road have to take a long detour,” said Pravin Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA.
“Construction of the proposed flyover and underpass at the Ardee City intersection, a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk, a flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk, a flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk, and an underpass at Millennium City Centre will significantly reduce congestion. The infrastructure projects will help cater to the rising traffic while steps are being taken to expedite construction of the metro system in the city,” said PC Meena, chief executive officer, GMDA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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