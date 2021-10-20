GMDA to build 13 ‘missing’ link roads from next month

To improve connectivity to residential areas in newer sectors of the city (sectors 82 to 93), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start the construction of 13 missing road links from the next month, officials said on Wednesday.

Jaspal Singh, the chief engineer of the infrastructure-I division, said, “We have started with the inspections and are also coordinating with other agencies for transfer of land to GMDA so that the construction of these roads can be started. One part of the land has already been transferred to us, so we are trying to start work by next month.”

Around 3.9 kilometres of roads will be constructed to connect the missing links of master dividing roads of sectors 82/82A, 82/83, 84/85, 88/89, 82/85, 86/90, 90/93 and outer roads of sectors 87 and 81. The matter was discussed during the core planning committee meeting of GMDA last week, when the chief executive officer instructed officials to inspect each of these missing links.

“A site inspection will be done for each of the missing links of these roads for which provision has been made in the estimate of construction work to be undertaken for these roads. An e-estimate should be prepared and submitted along with comments from the public,” the chief executive officer said during the meeting.

Officials said that these missing link roads need to be constructed for better connectivity with the master roads. Singh said that the GMDA is taking up the matter with Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on a weekly basis to get encroachments removed from sectors 81 to 88, as most of the missing links are located in these sectors.

Residents of the newer sectors said that the construction of these missing roads will reduce their travel time to other parts of the city.

Praveen Malik, the vice-president of United Association of New Gurugram, a body of 40 housing societies located in sectors 77 to 90, said, “Roads are a basic infrastructure that the city must have. Construction of these link roads will improve travel time for many residents, especially those going towards IMT Manesar. At present, residents have to first to go Rampura Road and then take the IMT Manesar road, but such issues will be solved once the roads are constructed.”