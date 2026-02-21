GMDA to install crash barriers on Sec 1 to 57 roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to install metal crash barriers and steel dividers in a bid to make the city roads safer. A senior GMDA official told HT that installation of road safety features will ensure smooth movement of vehicles. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said GMDA has prepared a plan over last month to install road safety features from Sector 1 to 57. Two tenders have been floated at the cost around ₹9 crore and the contractor will be given one year to complete the works.

A senior GMDA official told HT that installation of road safety features will ensure smooth movement of vehicles, reduce speeding and ensure less accidents on city roads. “The work will include installing metal crash barriers and steel dividers,” the official said, adding that the plan will be rolled out to all city roads eventually.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the authority is taking a structured action plan to channelise traffic for improved traffic management and for enhanced road safety. “The works include the installation and strengthening of key road safety elements such as proper signage, cat eyes/road studs, delineators, median markers, chevron boards, jersey barriers, and bollards, particularly in vulnerable stretches and construction zones. These measures are aimed at enhancing visibility, regulating traffic movement, and ensuring safer road conditions across Gurugram,” the spokesperson said.

To be sure, on December 29 last year, Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) had written a letter to GMDA to improve traffic flow at 80 intersections in the city as the roads lacked road safety equipment, making them more prone to accidents.

Some of the intersection identified by traffic police for improvement included Bristol Chowk, Z Chowk, AIT Chowk, Artemis Hospital Chowk, Kabutar Chowk, Nirvana Country Traffic Signal, Mayfield Garden Chowk, among others.