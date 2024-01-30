GMDA to work with DIAL for smoother ride to airport

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said that it will work with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to boost adequate infrastructure growth to cater to the needs of the rising vehicular traffic between Gurugram and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. This was announced by GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) A Sreenivas, who chaired a meeting on Monday with senior officials of DIAL (owned by the GMR group), GMDA, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram traffic police, a statement issued by the authority said. A GMDA spokesperson said that the DIAL officials have apprised them to have hired a consulting firm to conduct studies to asses the current traffic situation and future traffic generation between Gurugram and the Delhi airport. (HT Archive)

“The study will analyse the travel demand, estimating zone-wise traffic flow and movement patterns, tracking present transport network and factoring in future project corridors and public transport amenities, vehicle parking demand, etc, as the key objectives,” the spokesperson added.

HT reached out to DIAL, which did not respond to request for comments.

The consultants will also make phase-wise recommendations for mitigation measures within a span of next three months. Short, medium and long-term solutions will be charted out to ease traffic congestion and improve the current connectivity situation for Gurugram residents, the spokesperson said.