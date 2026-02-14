GMRL asks NHAI to shift utilities on priority for phase 1 of metro

The delay in shifting underground utilities on the road stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has allegedly slowed down the Gurugram Metro extension project work, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) said on Friday. During the meeting, NHAI officials informed that the shifting of the power distribution lines on this stretch is being taken up. (HT)

During a meeting with officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), GMRL officials asked NHAI to expedite the shifting of the sewage line and other utilities at the earliest so that construction work can resume.

The first phase of the Gurugram Metro project spanning 15 kms, is under construction from Millennium City Centre Metro station to Sector 9, including the 3.2 kms stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. Officials said this stretch has major utilities such as the master sewage line, master water pipeline, and power distribution network including an electricity substation which need to be shifted.

“We have asked the NHAI officials to provide land for construction of metro line at the earliest. There is an urgent need to shift the utilities. The metro project will be delayed if these utilities are not shifted,” said a senior GMRL official, who was present in the meeting.

During the meeting, NHAI officials informed that the shifting of the power distribution lines on this stretch is being taken up. “We were informed by the highway authority officials in the meeting that this work will be carried out in five to six months,” said the GMRL official