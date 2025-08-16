Gurugram: 4 held for killing man in revenge for eloping and marrying woman

Gurugram: Almost one and a half months after the body of an unidentified blindfolded man with his head severed and hands tied in the back was recovered from the Aravalli hills in Sohna, four suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder case, said police officers on Friday. Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Sameer, 25, who goes by single name. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Sameer, 25, who goes by single name, originally from Katghara Shankar village of Mau, Uttar Pradesh and lived in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad.

Police said Sameer had married Sunaina Kumari, 21, also from Katghara Shankar, after eloping with her in December 2023. Sunaina’s brother, Sonu (goes by single name), 28, had a grudge against him and murdered him with help of his associates.

Mahesh Kumar, 35, of Kheri Kala in Nuh was arrested from Sohna on Wednesday. On the basis of the information provided by Mahesh, Ram Sadan alias Vikky, 38, his wife Leela Devi, 38, originally from Mau and Alim Khan, 32, originally from Shahdol in Rajasthan’s Tijara district were arrested from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan on Thursday, said police.

According to investigators, Sameer’s body was recovered from the forests of Aravalli hills in Sohna on the morning of July 6 after a farmhouse security guard had spotted him. His entire neck was slit with a sharp knife which was recovered from the spot. There were injury marks on his knees and other body parts indicating struggle and assault. The only clue police had was the tattoo ‘Sunaina’ engraved on one of his arms.

Jitender (single name), assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sohna, said that earlier Sonu lived in Mumbai but shifted to Bhiwadi with motive to seek revenge from Sameer and started living on rent in the arrested couple’s house where he sought Leela’s help for executing his plan after sharing his grudge with her.

“Leena and her husband roped in Mahesh and Alim. Sonu, Mahesh and Alim abducted Sameer while he was coming out of the factory in Sector 69, IMT Faridabad, on July 4 and assaulted him. On pretext setting him free, they brought him to the Aravalli hills and murdered him after tying his hands and blindfolding him,” said ACP Jitender.

The ACP said that Sameer’s family registered a missing complaint at Faridabad’s Ballabgarh police station on July 6. “There was a kidnapping case registered against Sameer at Rishikesh police station in December 2023 for eloping with Sunaina. The deceased was arrested in the case and remained in jail for a few months,” said ACP Jitender, adding that Sameer and Sunaina had expressed fear for their life following which the woman was sent to a shelter home on court orders in Uttarakhand.

According to ACP Jitender raids are going on to nab Sonu while the arrested suspects were taken on four-day police remand for detailed interrogation.