Gurugram bans construction work for 16 days, orders 50% work-from-home
The restrictions, which will remain in force until November 20, come as Gurugram’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching 319
The district administration has banned dust-generating construction and demolition activities across Gurugram for 16 days from November 5 and directed government and private offices to operate with no more than 50% of their staff attending physically, as air pollution levels continue to rise.
The restrictions, which will remain in force until November 20, come as Gurugram’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching 319.
Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh issued the orders on Tuesday in compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
The ban covers dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition activities, including work on highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and other linear public infrastructure projects.
However, projects related to railways, metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security, defence and other projects of national importance have been exempted.
Agencies executing exempted projects must strictly comply with dust mitigation measures and the applicable Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.
Under the office attendance restrictions, Haryana government and private offices have been directed to ensure that no more than 50% of employees attend workplaces physically, while the remaining staff work from home.
Industrial establishments and essential services where such arrangements are not feasible have been exempted from the attendance restrictions.
The administration has directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials to conduct daily inspections to ensure compliance. Violations will invite action under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021.
Meanwhile, three of Gurugram’s four air quality monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday.
Teri Gram recorded the highest AQI at 355, followed by Gwal Pahari at 340 and Sector 51 at 322. Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 257, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’, while readings between 301 and 400 fall in the ‘very poor’ category.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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