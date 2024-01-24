Gurugram district added 24,637 first-time voters in 2023: Haryana election commission

The Gurugram district has added 24,637 first-time voters in 2023, according to an analysis carried out by the Haryana election commission, which translates to 252% year-on-year increase in first-time voters — the highest increase across the state, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday. Overall, Haryana added 343,753 new voters. (Representational image)

In 2022, the district had added only 6,997 first time voters, the officials said.

Gurugram — which has often witnessed low voter turnout — added a total of 88,000 voters to its electoral roll, taking the total number of voters on its list to around 1,300,000, said district administration officials. Overall, Haryana added 343,753 new voters.

“Gurugram witnesses low voter enrolment and turnout, especially in urban areas. The new voters enrolled this year are majorly from these areas. Stringent efforts are being made to get more people on board to make ensuing elections more participatory and successful,” said deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav.

“We are holding special camps in societies to help with voting roll corrections. We want the entire city to participate whole heartedly in forthcoming elections,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in April or May, while Haryana will hold assembly polls in October.

A senior district administration official involved in the electoral process said a large number of migrant workers did not register as voters in Haryana, despite the administration reaching out to them.

“We conducted mega drives in industries and migrant settlements and approached workers to get their votes made or transferred to Gurugram as they live here. We were expecting a better response but most of the workers wanted to stick to their parent states to vote,” the official said, adding that most migrants do not want to miss out on being part of the political process in their home state, and the subsequent benefits available there.

As far as complaint redressal is concerned, Gurugram has recorded a 99.97% score. The district, however, lags in the gender electoral ratio, coming 11th out of 21 districts in the state.