Gurugram District Bar Association elects new president after keen contest

Advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj was elected president of the Gurugram District Bar Association (DBA) on Friday, defeating his nearest rival, Vinod Rao, by 244 votes in a closely watched election. Polling was held at 12 booths, with 4,963 of 6,367 registered voters exercising their franchise. Results were announced late Friday evening. (Shutterstock)

Bhardwaj secured 1,834 votes against Rao’s 1,590, while Kamaljeet Kataria polled 1,124. Santokh Singh received 358 votes, Vinita Vashisht 40 and Manoj Yadav 24.

A total of 4,963 of 6,367 registered voters exercised their franchise. Polling began at 9am at 12 booths, followed by counting, with results announced late Friday evening.

The vice-president’s contest was decided by two votes, with Sahil Yadav defeating Daman Sharma 1,134-1,132. Anoop Yadav secured 976, Lakshya Bhardwaj 965, Sudhir Singh 367 and Naresh Kumar 178.

Reenu Maheshwari won additional vice-president (women’s category) with 2,218 votes. Prashant Thakran won secretary with 1,556, defeating Vishvendra Yadav by 98 votes.

Vikram Yadav was elected joint secretary with 3,138 votes and Akshat Jain treasurer with 2,703.

“I am grateful to the members of the bar for reposing their faith in me,” Bhardwaj said, adding that improving court-complex facilities and taking up advocates’ concerns with authorities would be priorities.

In the Sohna Bar Association election, advocate Amit Yadav was elected president, Rajbir was secretary, Laldahadur was vice-president, Anita Rani was women’s vice-president and Bhupendra Saini was joint secretary.