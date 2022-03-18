Gurugram: Festive season, closure of schools hit jab drive for children

The number of children in the 12-15 age group, for whom the vaccination drive began on Wednesday, fell drastically on the second day as only 808 children took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Over 6,500 children in the 12-15 years age group took the first shot of the Covid vaccine on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the drive was conducted at 41 places, including schools, with a target of administering 8,500 doses. As many as 82 government sites-- 76 schools and six government health centres--- were operated on Wednesday for administering the first dose to the beneficiaries aged between 12 and 15.

Officials said the response to the vaccination drive was slow on the second day as most schools were closed after the examinations and due to the festive season. Officials said the vaccination drive will not take place at any centre on Friday on account of Holi.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “The poor turnout is mainly because most schools are closed now that the examinations are over. This will continue for a few days till schools reopen for the new academic session. However, vaccination sites will be set up at government health centres regularly, and we request all parents to get their children inoculated at the earliest to ensure their safety.”

The chief medical officer said the health department is also in talks with schools for setting up vaccination camps during the academic break. Officials said no plan has yet been made to start drives at residential societies to vaccinate children in the 12-15 years age group.

“We are in touch with principals of schools, who are talking to parents. If the parents agree, then camps can be set up at schools even if they are shut during the academic break. Another reason for the poor turnout is the festive time. Many parents and children fear side effects, such as fever, after taking the vaccine, due to which they might not have come forward for the vaccination,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 185 children in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated in the district, of whom 42 received their first dose and 143 received their second dose.

A total of 2,073 doses were administered on Thursday, including 1,423 first doses, 512 second doses and 138 precautionary doses. Over five million doses have been administered in Gurugram district till now.

On Thursday, Gurugram recorded 42 fresh cases and 45 recoveries. Currently, the district has 318 active cases at a positivity rate of 1.33%.