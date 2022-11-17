Gurugram forum order on pets, stray dogs absurd, illegal, say rights activists

The district consumer dispute redressal forum order of Tuesday, directing the removal of stray dogs from the city, has been termed “illegal” by animal care organisation and rights activists, who said it is illegal to relocate stray animals under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

While delivering interim compensation of ₹2 lakh to a woman, who was critically injured after being attacked by a pet dog near the PWD guest house in Civil Lines on August 11, the forum has directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to take all stray dogs within its limits into custody with immediate effect and keep them in dog pounds or at a place maintained by them near Basai village with the help of NGOs.

Vijay Pal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said that they are studying the Ghaziabad model and working on new pet by-laws to accommodate all practical and feasible aspects. “We are discussing the order and will soon take a decision on its implementation,” he said.

Officials said they will form teams and divide areas from where the dogs will be shifted but only after approval for the same from the state government.

The Delhi high court had ordered on June 24, 2021, for the creation of designated feeding spots for strays in order to curb the conflict between animal lovers and others. The MCG said they will begin constructing shelter homes for dogs in Basai after identifying land for the same.

The forum also directed that for stray dogs, in case of dog bite cases, the minimum compensation shall not be less than ₹20,000 and which may extend up to ₹2 lakh depending on the nature and gravity of the injuries suffered by the victim. The civic body was further directed to frame appropriate rules in light of these directions within three months.

However, animal rights activists said the order is illegal and strays cannot be moved from their habitat.

Gauri Puri, advocate, animal rights lawyer, said stray dogs are governed by the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2001, as per which every street dog is to be immunised and sterilised. “There is no provision for relocation, much less putting dogs in pounds. The Rules have been underscored by the Supreme Court and the forum order is patently illegal,” she said.

Vivek Chaudhuri, advocate at Delhi high court and Supreme Court, said animal birth control programmes need to be effectively implemented across the country, which is the “only scientific, humane and viable solution”.

“Law is clear that strays dogs cannot be relocated, nor put in pounds. They can only be picked for sterilisation and dropped back exactly from where they were picked. Every now and then, we hear instances of animal lovers being harassed for feeding the strays. There are people who spend a lot of time, money and effort in getting the strays neutered and vaccinated. Their efforts need to be lauded,” he said.

Residents said in the absence of a focused sterilisation drive, the stray dog population in the city is on the rise and the civil hospital, on average, receives as many as 20 dog bite cases daily. Last month, as many as 740 dog bite cases were reported at the civil hospital.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (Gurugram), said, “We have been receiving at least 25 dog bite cases daily and the victims are mostly children. At least 10 such cases are reported from private hospitals daily, “ he said.

Yadav said in 2021, the district reported 10,950 dog bite cases while 8,939 dog bite cases have been reported between January and November 15 this year.

A senior MCG official, requesting anonymity, said there are nearly 150,000 stray dogs in the city and at least 15,000 pet dogs. “At least 60,000 stray dogs have been sterilised by the civic agency.”

