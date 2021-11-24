Gurugram gang lures, extorts senior executives; three transgenders held

Police on Monday arrested three transgender persons from DLF Phase 3 for allegedly luring and extorting senior employees of various companies in the National Capital Region after befriending them on social media. Police said that the gang extorted lakhs of rupees from their targets by blackmailing them with intimate pictures or holding them hostage.

At least three other members of the gang are yet to be arrested, said police.

The suspects, identified as Palak, Simran and Kavvya, who go by their first names, were booked under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 3 police station on Monday.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that Palak, who used to send friend requests to the victims, formed the gang earlier this year. “The suspects had read about honey-trap cases, and started targeting men on social media. They made plans to extort money by using different modus operandi,” he said.

Rao said Palak used to befriend senior executives from Delhi-NCR through social media, then exchanged numbers and later invited them to a hotel room in Gurugram and recorded their intimate videos. “In some cases, Palak would invite victims and later call other members of the gang and record videos and extort money. In three cases, they had held victims hostage and called their family members to transfer money for their release,” Rao said.

According to police, Palak used to scan profiles on different social media platforms, and after shortlisting them would discuss with the other gang members for their next move. The gang had been involved in the crime for the past six months, police said.

“Once the suspect was confident that the victims trusted her, she would invite them to hotels or guest houses and her aides suddenly barged inside as per the plan and clicked their pictures and recorded videos in objectionable position,” said Rao.

Police said that the gang extorted money from at least nine executives in the last three months after taking them in confidence.

In one such instance, Palak had allegedly befriended a 35-year-old Karnal resident, working and living in Noida, and invited him to Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3.

“The victim reached a guest house in DLF Phase 3 on Sunday where the suspect had already booked a room. After having drinks together, the victim went to take a shower, and as per the plan, Palak called her two friends who were waiting outside the guest house and opened the doors for them. The victim was shocked to find two more persons and before he could utter a word they held him hostage and extorted money,” said Rao.

Police said they got him to transfer ₹34,500 into two of their accounts and threatened him to arrange for more.

Police said the victim lodged a complaint on Sunday following which a team was formed. “The mobile numbers of the suspects were placed on surveillance. A raid was conducted at three locations and three members of the gang were arrested from DLF Phase 3 on Monday while they were planning to target another victim,” said Rao.

The suspects on Tuesday were produced in court that sent them to 14-day judicial custody, police said.