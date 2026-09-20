Gurugram gets new Sec 49- Golf Course Ext Rd, policy on 24m roads soon
The Godrej Properties-built road is expected to benefit nearly 30,000 residents and schoolchildren, while Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh also addressed civic concerns in Sector 47.
Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh inaugurated a newly constructed 24-metre sector road connecting Sector 49 with Golf Course Extension Road at Godrej Aristocrat on Saturday.
Constructed by Godrej Properties, the road is expected to benefit nearly 30,000 residents and schoolchildren in the area, officials said.
At the inauguration, Singh said the Haryana government would soon formulate a policy on 24-metre roads in urban areas.
“Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has held several meetings with officials over the 24-metre roads. The government will soon bring a policy on 24-metre roads so that people can get better connectivity and the problems related to such roads can be resolved appropriately,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Singh also held a public grievance hearing at Uniworld Garden-2 in Sector 47, where he addressed residents’ concerns and stressed the need for public participation in environmental protection. He appealed to residents to avoid single-use plastic and plant at least one tree on occasions of celebration. He said planting a sapling alone was not enough and urged people to ensure its regular care for at least five years so that it could grow into a tree.
He also noted that Badshahpur assembly constituency, one of the largest in the state, has a vast area spread across two municipal corporation jurisdictions and is witnessing rapid development.
”Development works are being planned keeping future requirements in mind. There will be no shortage in development works in the constituency,” Singh said.
He said demands related to development raised by residents would be examined as per rules and taken up on priority. The minister said existing issues were being addressed in a time-bound manner and deficiencies identified during development works would be rectified.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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