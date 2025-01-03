Gurugram: Man dies after vehicle hits truck parked on road; driver held

A 27-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a truck parked in the middle of the Faridabad-Gurugram Road near Air Force station, police said on Friday. The truck’s driver, who has been arrested, told police that he left his truck in the middle of the road after it broke down. The accident took place at 10pm on December 31. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Shoaib Khan, who was from Batla House in Delhi. Police said he was a senior executive at a private firm in Gurugram Sector 61 which provides instant home delivery service.

The accident took place at 10pm on December 31 when Khan and his colleague Vijay Mathur of Kalkaji, Delhi were returning home after work on separate motorcycles. Police said that the dumper truck was left stationary in the middle of the road. The streetlights in the area were not functioning at the time and visibility in the area was poor due to the fog, said police. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the truck had neither turned on its lights or dippers to alert traffic nor did it have reflective tapes pasted on it.

“Due to the fog and darkness, the visibility was very poor, and Khan ended up hitting the truck. Mathur escaped by inches as he was following Khan. Mathur sought help from a passing car owner and rushed Khan to a private hospital in DLF Phase 3 where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Khan sustained severe injuries to the head even though he was wearing a helmet. His helmet cracked on impact,” Kumar said.

The 26-year-old truck driver, Habijur Rehman, of Bongaigaon in Assam, was arrested in Gurugram on Wednesday, said police. “He told police that the truck suffered a breakdown, which will be clear only after we inspect it,” he said, adding that the truck has been seized.

Based on Mathur’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In another incident, a 31-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Millennium City Centre Metro station, police said on Friday. The victim was identified as Nitesh Kumar, who was from Banka district in Bihar and lived in Sushant Lok 1, Sector 43. Police said Kumar worked as a sample collection agent for a private hospital in Sector 43 and was travelling for work when the accident took place at 5.30am on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint from Kumar’s father, Balram Rai, a first information report was registered against the unidentified driver at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.